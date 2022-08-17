2022 Pigskin Preview: Omaha Westside Warriors

OMAHA (KMTV) — Omaha Westside will have a new head coach roaming the sidelines this season.

Paul Limongi takes over for the retired Brett Froendt.

Limongi will now lead the Warriors after spending the last 16 seasons as the head coach of Omaha Burke.

Westside has played for the Class A crown each of the past three years so the expectations won't change despite a new man leading the Warriors.

"I knew that going in when I applied for this job," said Limongi. "That makes it that much more fun. High expectations is what we're always going to be about here."

"During practice it's definitely tough love," said junior defensive back and receiver Caleb Benning, who holds a Husker offer. "But as soon as practice is done he's talking and just hanging out. He just loves on us like he's been coaching us for a while now."

Westside opens the season against its rival Creighton Prep on Friday August 26.