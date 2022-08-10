2022 Pigskin Previews: Omaha Skutt Catholic Skyhawks

OMAHA (KMTV) — The Omaha Skutt Catholic football team is coming off its 8th state semifinal playoff appearance in the past nine years.

But the Skyhawks haven't made it Memorial Stadium in three years.

Matt Turman's team is determined to get back to Lincoln in 2022 after a rare four loss season last year.

"We're very excited," said senior receiver & safety Wyatt Archer. "Last year, we lost in the semifinals. It was a tough loss. We've all been eager to get back out here and redeem ourselves."

"We're extremely motivated," said senior lineman Kale Wiepen. "We got a lot of work in the weight room this offseason and that motivates us even more but we're like a band of brothers. We're out here fighting for one another. We just want to get that state championship."

"We have a lot of kids with varsity experience," said Turman. "They're coming back and ready to go. And we're going to be as deep as we've been in five, six years across the board."

Skutt Catholic opens the season at defending Class B champ Bennington on August 26th.

