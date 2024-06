2024 College World Series Opening Weekend Schedule

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Here are the game times for the first weekend of the 2024 College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska:

Friday June 14 (All Games on ESPN):

-1 PM: Virginia vs. North Carolina

-6 PM: Florida State vs. Tennessee

Saturday June 15 (All Games on ESPN):

-1 PM: Georgia/NC State Winner vs. Kentucky

-2 PM: Florida vs. Texas A&M

Sunday June 16:

-1 PM: UNC/Virginia Loser vs. FSU/Tennessee Loser (ESPN)

-6 PM: UNC/Virginia Winner vs. FSU/Tennessee Winner (ESPN2)

Monday June 17 (All Games on ESPN):

-1 PM: Georgia/NC State/Kentucky Loser vs. Florida/Texas A&M Loser

-6 PM: Georgia/NC State/Kentucky Winner vs. Florida/Texas A&M Winner