20th-ranked Creighton women's basketball blows out 22nd-ranked Nebraska in Omaha

OMAHA (KMTV) — The 20th-ranked Creighton women's basketball team blew out 22nd-ranked Nebraska on Tuesday night in Omaha, 77-51.

Courtesy: CU Media Relations

Molly Mogensen scored 19 of her career-high 22 points in the first half and No. 20 Creighton never trailed in a 77-51 win over No. 22 Nebraska on Tuesday night in the first women's basketball sellout ever (2,306) at D.J. Sokol Arena.

Creighton improved to 3-0 with its largest victory margin over Nebraska since 1993 while becoming the nation's first team with two top-25 wins this winter. Nebraska fell to 2-1 after the first meeting ever between the rivals when both teams were ranked.

The Bluejays used a 16-3 run to build a double-figure lead just seven minutes into the game and led 22-11 after one quarter. Mogensen and Lauren Jensen both scored five points during the run and combined for 16 of CU's points in the initial period.

Creighton's opened the second quarter on a 9-2 run to extend its lead to 32-13 and prompt a Cornhusker timeout. NU missed a shot to narrow the gap within 10 and ultimately Creighton led 45-28 at the break. Mogensen made 4-of-5 shots in the quarter.

The Bluejays extended their lead to 23 on thee-pointers by Morgan Maly and Mogensen to make it 56-33 and the rout was on. CU led 60-44 after three quarters after NU scored the final six points of the stanza, but the Bluejays answered with the first eight points of the fourth frame.

In addition to Mogensen's 22 points, Maly (16), Jensen (13) and Carly Bachelor (15) all scored in double-figures. Jensen also had six rebounds and a career-high seven assists. The Bluejays made 11-of-24 three-pointers in the victory and turned 18 Husker miscues into a 15-3 advantage in points off turnovers.

NU was led by 14 points from Jaz Shelley, while Alexis Markowski notched a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Creighton returns to the court on Sunday when it visits Northern Iowa for a 2 p.m. start.

NOTES: Creighton has now won four straight meetings in Omaha against the Huskers, all by nine points or more ... CU has also won six of the last seven games in the series at all sites ... Creighton is 4-1 in its last five games against top-25 opposition, losing only to No. 1 South Carolina in last year's Elite Eight ... Nebraska entered the game having outscored its first two opponents by a total of 95 points ... Creighton's previous largest margin of victory over a top-25 team had been 15 in a 69-54 win over No. 18 Villanova on Dec. 28, 2017 ... Creighton is now 15-6 in home openers under Jim Flanery and 34-15 all-time ... This was the first time that both teams met when both were unbeaten (not including season-openers) since 1986-87.

