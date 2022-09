LINCOLN (KMTV) — The 3rd ranked Nebraska volleyball team rallied to win a five-set thriller on Saturday against 7th ranked Ohio State in Lincoln, 25-22, 24-26, 19-25, 25-20, 15-13.

Madi Kubik had the block on match point as NU won the 5th, 15-13 to improve to 10-1 overall, 2-0 in Big Ten play. Kubik finished with a team-high 16 kills while Lindsay Krause added nine.

The Huskers visit Rutgers on Friday.