OMAHA (KMTV) — The 3 News Now Female Coach of the Year 2021-22 is Katie Tarman of Papillion-La Vista South volleyball.

Tarman led the Titans to their 2nd Class A state volleyball title in the last three years.

Papio South went a perfect 40-0 and finished 2nd in the country.

Congrats to Katie Tarman, the 3 News Now Female Coach of the Year!