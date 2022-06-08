3 News Now Game of The Year Nominees 2021-2022

OMAHA (KMTV) — Here are the nominees for the 3 News Now Game of The Year 2021-2022:

-Omaha North upsets #1 seed Millard South football

-#8 seed Fort Calhoun boys' basketball beats #1 Wahoo

-Ashland-Greenwood buzzer-beater dethrones three-time champ Auburn

-Millard West's walk-off home run over Millard South for Class A state baseball tite

Cast your vote here: