3 PT KING KEISEI! NU's Tominaga wins college three point contest

PHOENIX (KMTV) — Nebraska men's basketball standout Keisei Tominaga won the 3 Point Contest on Thursday night in Phoenix.

Keisei scored 25 points in the 1st round.

😲OK, seriously Keisei just stop! Needed the money ball to advance to the finals...& nails it! #Nebrasketball #Huskers pic.twitter.com/w3D3FmQjoX — Adam Krueger (@AdamKruegerTV) April 5, 2024

He then scored 24 in the semifinal round.

Tominaga took home the title after putting up 19 in the final.