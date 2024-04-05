Watch Now
3 PT KING KEISEI! NU's Tominaga wins college three point contest

Keisei Tominaga
Rebecca S. Gratz/AP
Nebraska's Keisei Tominaga (30) celebrates after hitting a three pointer against Maryland during overtime of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, in Lincoln, Neb. Nebraska defeated Maryland 70-66 in overtime. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
Keisei Tominaga
Posted at 9:19 PM, Apr 04, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-04 22:23:40-04

PHOENIX (KMTV) — Nebraska men's basketball standout Keisei Tominaga won the 3 Point Contest on Thursday night in Phoenix.

Keisei scored 25 points in the 1st round.

He then scored 24 in the semifinal round.

Tominaga took home the title after putting up 19 in the final.

