3 PT KING KEISEI! NU's Tominaga wins college three point contest

PHOENIX (KMTV) — Nebraska men's basketball standout Keisei Tominaga won the 3 Point Contest on Thursday night in Phoenix.
Keisei scored 25 points in the 1st round.
😲OK, seriously Keisei just stop! Needed the money ball to advance to the finals...& nails it! #Nebrasketball #Huskers pic.twitter.com/w3D3FmQjoX— Adam Krueger (@AdamKruegerTV) April 5, 2024
He then scored 24 in the semifinal round.
😲OK, seriously Keisei just stop! Needed the money ball to advance to the finals...& nails it! #Nebrasketball #Huskers pic.twitter.com/w3D3FmQjoX— Adam Krueger (@AdamKruegerTV) April 5, 2024
Tominaga took home the title after putting up 19 in the final.
UNDISPUTED. 👑@KeiseiTominaga is your 2024 College Three-Point Champion. pic.twitter.com/PdEBV1VilV— Nebraska Men's Basketball (@HuskerMBB) April 5, 2024