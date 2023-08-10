46-year-old pro-golfer Scott Gutschewski's Omaha family will be out in force at Pinnacle Bank Championship

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraskan Scott Gutschewski turned pro in 1999, around the time many Korn Ferry Tour players were born.

Gootch — as you'll hear fans call him — is an Omaha guy and he'll have a robust following this week at The Pinnacle Bank Championship.

3 News Now Anchor Mary Nelson sat down with Gootch on Thursday, after he finished round one.

He has three tour wins under his belt. The first was nearly 20 years ago. The second was 15 years ago. The most recent? In April when he won in a playoff.

Scott: “I don't know. I mean, you always think it's right around the corner. But thinking it's coming and thinking it's right around the corner, and actually doing it, are two totally different things, right?”

The stars aligned in Florida this year as friends and family watched on TV from Nebraska. This week, they'll come out in force and in person.

Scott: “Having all my nieces and nephews, and sisters and aunts and uncles getting a chance to watch me play is fun.”

It's also remarkable. Gootch is honest about the moments over the years when his playing career was in question.

Scott: “My first foot surgery, I was in a situation where I couldn't really walk 18 holes in a row and be effective playing.”

To go from that to four tournament rounds, week after week, and winning? He's looking at the possibility of returning to the PGA Tour at 46 years old.

Yet, the joke in his inner circle is that he's the third-best golfer in his family.

Scott: “(Laughing) You know, I'm the third longest. Like, both of the boys hit it further than me.”

Depending on the tee, his daughter can, too. His seven-year-old son? Maybe some day.For this first family of local golf, though, this week belongs to Dad as so many recognize and celebrate his journey.

Scott: “It's just been, I mean, I wouldn't trade it for anything.”

Gootch is currently ranked 12th on the points list, a solid place to be in August. He'll tee off on number one, Friday at 12:54 p.m.

He’s also not the only homegrown player in the field this year — seven are from Nebraska.

