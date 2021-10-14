Watch
9th ranked Nebraska volleyball team sweeps Indiana, stays perfect in Big Ten play

Andy Clayton-King/AP
Nebraska's Lauren Stivrins (26) and Nicklin Hames (1) attempt to block Stanford's Meghan McClure in the fourth set of the championship match of the NCAA Div I Women's Volleyball Championships Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, in Minneapolis. Stanford defeated Nebraska 3-2. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)
LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The 9th ranked Nebraska volleyball team swept Indiana on Wednesday night to stay perfect (7-0) in Big Ten play, 25-13, 25-15, 25-15. The Huskers were led by the league's Player of the Week, Madi Kubik, who had a match-high 16 kills. Omaha Skutt Catholic alum Lindsay Krause added 10 kills.

NU was playing without middle blocker Kayla Caffey, who sat out with a non-COVID illness but still hit .367 as a team.

Next up the Huskers (13-3, 7-0) host Illinois on Saturday starting at 6 p.m. on Nebraska Public Media (formerly NET).

