9th ranked Nebraska volleyball team sweeps Indiana, stays perfect in Big Ten play

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The 9th ranked Nebraska volleyball team swept Indiana on Wednesday night to stay perfect (7-0) in Big Ten play, 25-13, 25-15, 25-15. The Huskers were led by the league's Player of the Week, Madi Kubik, who had a match-high 16 kills. Omaha Skutt Catholic alum Lindsay Krause added 10 kills.

NU was playing without middle blocker Kayla Caffey, who sat out with a non-COVID illness but still hit .367 as a team.

Next up the Huskers (13-3, 7-0) host Illinois on Saturday starting at 6 p.m. on Nebraska Public Media (formerly NET).