A CENTURY OF STRIKES: Ladies Greater Omaha Bowling League celebrates 100th anniversary

OMAHA (KMTV) — The Ladies Greater Omaha Bowling League celebrated its 100th anniversary in April.



The league is the first in the country under the United States Bowling Congress (USBC).

There are women who have been in the league for more than 50 years and are still bowling to this day.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

One hundred years.

That’s how long the Ladies Greater Omaha Bowling League has been around, and it’s the first league in the country with that certification.

“It’s incredible,” league member Tracey Worrall said. “I mean it’s hard to believe that there could be a league that has stayed that long.”

That’s right, since 1924. Through wars, recessions, the league thrived.

“Through the dedication of women who were stay at home moms, who took care of the children, they didn’t have much recreational time,” Barbara Melonis, the Omaha Bowling Association Manager, said. “So I’m sure it was just a bonus for them to get out of the house.”

“To have it here in the Omaha Metro out of all of the cities and all the bigger cities throughout the entire country, it’s an honor to be right in the middle of the heartland and have it be Omaha,” Worrall said.

The Omaha Bowling Association has more than 5,300 men, women and kids registered and competing regularly.

“For organized women’s sports to be alive and well with today’s busy world, for them to take the time to come and still make this work is just gratifying,” Melonis said.

Women like Chris Polinski.

“I’ve been in this league for 56 years and I started at age 11, so I’ve bowled a long long long long time,” Polinski said. “It’s just the friends you meet. It’s fun. It’s a good activity. Anybody can do it.”

“Dedication, love of the sport. Lasting for 100 years, that just doesn’t happen anymore,” Melonis said.

“And hoping that it continues for the next 100 years and the next generations.” Worrall said.