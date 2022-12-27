Alexander's career-high helps Creighton knock off DePaul on Christmas Day

OMAHA (KMTV) — After back to back wins, the Creighton men's basketball team now has some momentum. The Jays are coming off a 80-65 win on Christmas Day over DePaul thanks in part to Trey Alexander's career-high 32 point performance. The sophomore hit seven three-pointers on the day against the Blue Demons.

"I think it was after the 3rd or 4th three in the first half," said Alexander. "I was like 'My shot is feeling really good.' Ryan Nembhard and my teammates were getting it to me in the right spots and I was just letting it go so. They believe in me and I appreciate every single one of my teammates. I couldn't be here without them."

"He had a big-time game," said Nembhard. "I'm super happy for him. I see him work everyday. I know what he does. We work a lot together. Super happy for him to pay off and have a day like today. More to come in the New Year."

Creighton is now off until January 3rd when it hosts Seton Hall.