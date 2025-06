OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On a day where the temperature hit triple digits, LSU's Kade Anderson brought the heat on the mound, throwing a complete game shutout in the Tigers' 1-0 win over Coastal Carolina in game one of the Men's College World Series final.

LSU's lone run came in the first inning when Steven Milam drove in Derek Curiel on a single.

For the Chanticleers, starting pitcher Cameron Flukey pitched six innings and talled nine strikeouts.

Game two will be Sunday at 1:30 p.m.