Annual Nebraska Football Fan Day returns Tuesday

Posted at 6:55 AM, Jul 26, 2022
LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The 2022 Nebraska Football season is set to kickoff in 32 days, when the team travels to Ireland to play Northwestern on August 27.

There's a lot of new faces that will be on the sidelines this year with the additions of 14 players through the transfer portal, and a handful of new coaches.

However, you have the chance to meet the team Tuesday night.

The 2022 Nebraska Football Fan Day begins at Memorial Stadium at 6 p.m., and runs until 7:30 p.m.

For all of the information regarding Tuesday's annual Fan Day, click here.

