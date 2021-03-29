As Nebraska football begins spring practice, Frost clarifies desire to play Oklahoma game this year

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — As the Nebraska football team starts spring practices this week, head coach Scott Frost was asked by reporters on Monday about the Huskers reportedly possibly trying to get out of the 2021 game at Oklahoma a few weeks ago.

"I'm excited to play it," Frost said. "Our kids want to play it." Frost also mentioned how NU was trying to find a way to schedule another home game early in the season to help the athletic department and the Lincoln economy. However, when pressed about who initiated the possibility of canceling the Oklahoma game, Frost said he wasn't sure.

"I think the whole narrative and conversation started on ways to fix the budget windfalls that we’ve had,: Frost said. "There’s some schools that have cut sports and cut salaries and done a lot of other things. And I give Bill (Moos) a lot of credit. He was committed to keeping everything intact and giving our student-athletes opportunities in every sport, men and women.

"So I think the conversation was started to get more revenue to the University."

Nebraska is scheduled to begin spring practices on Tuesday. The September 18th matchup against the Sooners will mark the 50th anniversary of the Game of the Century.

"I grew up on Nebraska-Oklahoma," said Frost. "That's my favorite rivalry in sports because it’s the one I grew up around."

Back on March 12, there was a report that NU was trying to look at other opponents to play at home as opposed to the scheduled game in Norman on September 18.

When NU athletic director Bill Moos finally responded to the report six hours later, he admitted Nebraska was looking at options for another home game early in the season but said the Huskers would ultimately play the game in Norman.

“The University of Nebraska is looking forward to playing Oklahoma in Norman on September 18th," Moos said in his March 12 statement. "Due to the economic devastation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic to Husker Athletics and the local community, our administration did explore the possibility of adding an eighth home game this fall. That option would have helped us mitigate cost-cutting measures and provide a much-needed boost to our local economy. Ultimately, the decision was made to move forward with our game at Oklahoma in 2021. We have the utmost respect for the University of Oklahoma, and this storied rivalry, and I know our fans have been excited about this series for a long time. Go Big Red!”

Frost also said in his Monday press conference that outside linebackers coach Mike Dawson will also handle special teams this season.

The 4th year head coach also said he plans on releasing the team's strength and conditioning testing numbers publicly later this week.