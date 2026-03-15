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BACK-TO-BACK TIMES TWO: Ashland-Greenwood, Bergan Catholic repeat as state champions

This is the fourth Class C1 state title for A-G in the last five years, and the second time since 2014 Bergan made the Class C2 final and won.
BACK-TO-BACK TIMES TWO: Ashland-Greenwood, Bergan Catholic repeat as state champions
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LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Ashland-Greenwood and Bergan Catholic each repeated as state champions Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

A-G won its fourth Class C1 title in five years, beating Douglas County West 42-39.

In a battle of the Knights, Bergan Catholic beat Norfolk Catholic 59-50 for the Class C2 title.

Check out the video above for highlights from Saturday's finals!

In Class A, Lincoln Southwest won its first state title over defending champion Papillion-La Vista South 57-53. It was Titans head coach Joel Hueser's final game at the helm.

In Class B, Scottsbluff won its first title since 2012, beating Elkhorn North 68-56.

Howells-Dodge beat McCool Junction 57-39 for the Class D1 crown.

Archangels Catholic won Class D2, beating EPPJ 50-30.

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