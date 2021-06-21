Baseball fans kick off the first weekend of the College World Series

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On day two of the College World Series, fans filled downtown Omaha to cheer on Virginia, Tennessee, Texas, and Mississippi State.

For some, CWS 2021 is a familiar scene. But for others it's a new experience. Former Tennessee baseball players Mike McConkey and Dave Mitchell never made it to Omaha as players but they made the trip this year to support their alma mater.

"Mike and I played at University of Tennessee and Jeff’s daughter was a cheerleader so we bleed orange. They made it this far. We’ve never been able to be here as a player so as a fan it’s been very exciting to get here and be part of the festivities," Mitchell said.

"It’s been a drought since Tennessee has been to Omaha. I think 2005 was the last trip out. A lot has changed since then. New head coach, just a wonderful hire for the university. It’s pretty amazing what he’s done in the past four years to get us here to Omaha," McConkey said.

Some fans have been waiting for this trip for a while, with the passion for their team building up over the year. Now that their team finally made it they can celebrate.

"It’s awesome. It’s something we look forward to every year, something the school strives for, the fans strive for, and we live for it," said Seth Stillman, a Mississippi fan.

All the fans are hoping for one thing.

"UVA winning the 2021 national championship," said Virginia fan Randy Womack.

"If Texas could win it that would be awesome," said Texas fan Cooper Cleland.

"Winning it all this year," said Mississippi State fan William Braswell.

The finals will be a best-of-three series, held on Monday, June 28, Tuesday, June 29 and if necessary, Wednesday, June 30.

