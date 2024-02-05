BASKET-BAHL: Bryson Bahl finds his groove on court at Papillion-LaVista South

Bryson Bahl is making a name for himself on the basketball court with Papillion La-Vista South.

He’s the youngest of four siblings; his sister, Jordy, a Papillion-La Vista grad, plays softball for Nebraska.

Bahl's competitive drive has helped him score more than 1,000 career points and earn a co-captain title.

Growing up in an athletic family, Bryson Bahl says everything was a competition.

“I remember back in the day playing wiffle ball and stuff on the back patio and I don’t think it ever ended without a fight in some way or another just because we’re all so competitive with each other,” he said.

From sibling rivalry to sibling support, even though his older sister Jordy went to cross-town rival (Papillion-La Vista).

“I would just hear a lot of the times the last two years and watch games when I could,” Jordy said. “But just being able to be in person and see him do what he loves and he’s so good at and works really hard for, it’s been a special fall and winter.”

Bahl had another role model his freshman year who helped shape how he plays now.

“I really try to model what I do after Daniel Brocaille,” Bryson said. “That’s the first (guy) that was here when I came. And I’ve watched him growing up. It’s just like… being able to lead and coach the team, individually coach players while at the same time still being one of them. Having to take advice from other people too, having to learn from other people too is a big thing.”

“He just has a high, high motor,” Papio South coach Joel Hueser said. “His attention to detail is really good. He’s very diligent, just very coachable. He leads by example in that manner. He's not afraid to take some hard instruction from us every now and then.”

"He’s an incredibly humble guy," teammate Dade Larsen, a senior forward, said. "You’d never know he was scoring 30 points night in and night out just walking by him in the hall."

Bahl recently surpassed the 1,000 career point mark, and his high school playing days are far from over.

"It would have been awesome if I could have hit it at a home game on a Friday night," he said. "But in the end it’s just incredible. I mean I’m really happy I could do something like that and see where it takes me from here. They say like one or two percent get to play college ball, so if I play NAIA or if I play D-I I’m just lucky to be playing at the end of the day."