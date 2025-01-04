BEAT THE BRUINS: Nebraska men's basketball gets first win of 2025 over No. 15 UCLA

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska men's basketball started 2025 off with a bang with a huge 66-58 win over No. 15 UCLA.

Brice Williams led the Huskers with 16 points, followed by Andrew Morgan off the bench with 12.

Berke Büyüktuncel, who transferred to Nebraska from UCLA, had four points and nine rebounds.

After a 24-24 tie at halftime, the Huskers went on an 8-0 run with nine minutes left to open up the game.

The Bruins cut the deficit to three with 24 seconds to go, but Nebraska hit five free throws down the stretch to seal the win.

NU has now won 26 of its last 27 games at PBA.