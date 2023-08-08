Bellevue teenager celebrates fifth track and field national championship win

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) — Bellevue teenager, Jaiya Patillo, is celebrating a win in the 400 meter dash at the Amateur Athletics Union (AAU) Track and Field National Championship.

Patillo started running when she was just seven years old. Now, at 14, she's won five national first-place titles.

"Just to say that all the hard work paid off, in the end, is really great because, you know, I've done all of that to now get to where I am," said Patillo.

The national competition took place in Des Moines, Iowa where Patillo raced in the 15-16 age category. There, she beat her own personal record and was the fastest among all divisions, including the 17-18 age category.

To stay motivated, Patillo said her family is a big help.

"I'm not a happy dad, I'm an encouraged dad and to see Jaiya do what she's done up to this point is very encouraging," said Kevin Patillo.

"She's worked hard and we've invested in her abilities and to see it all pay off, it makes me godly proud," said her mom, Sheree Patillo.

Not only is Patillo a five-time national champion, but she's also a 15-time Junior Olympian who's broken all of the Nebraska middle and high school records. Even with all of her success, Patillo said she doesn't get that nervous anymore.

Looking to the future, the Patillo family dreams of seeing Jaiya compete in the 2024 Paris Olympics. This weekend she won with a time of 53.87. To qualify for the Olympics, the time needed is 51.35. Jaiya will resume her training in January.