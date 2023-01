BELLEVUE (KMTV) — Both the Bellevue West boys' and girls' basketball teams won Metro Conference Tournament titles on their home floor Monday night.

The T-Bird boys beat Creighton Prep, 66-44, behind a game-high 20 points from Creighton signee Josiah Dotzler.

The Thunderbird girls, meanwhile, held on to knock off top-seed Millard South, 55-53.

