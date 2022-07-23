FARGO (KMTV) — One of the best high school wrestlers not just in Nebraska but in the country padded his resume on Friday in Fargo, North Dakota.

Bennington's Kael Lauridsen was down 4-0 in the 120 pound finals but quickly turned the tables pinning his opponent to claim his 2nd straight Greco-Roman national championship.

"It feels pretty good," Lauridsen told 3 News Now Sports Director Adam Krueger on the car ride home. "Especially repeating what I did last year. I came with those same expectations to win it. It feels pretty good but always stay hungry and never satisfied so move on to the next thing."

The future Husker had to face a handful of other wrestlers committed to Big Ten schools including fellow NU pledge Alan Koehler in the semifinals.

"That was actually my first time wrestling him in competition," said Lauridsen. "But we've been on a few teams together. Last year, we were on the Pan-American team together. So we traveled to Mexico and we were training partners. And this is before both of us committed to Nebraska so we became pretty good buddies."

Back in April, Lauridsen committed to the Big Red picking Nebraska over Purdue, Missouri and South Dakota State.

"Home duals they said will be crazy," Lauridsen said. "I feel like I'll have a lot of support coming out of the state of Nebraska especially being from Nebraska. That just got me super excited. I'm just really looking forward to competing there."

But before the Badgers' senior leaves for Lincoln he hopes to leave a legacy in Bennington trying to become just the 36th four-time state champion in Nebraska high school history next February.

"Hopefully, I can get that," said Lauridsen. "I've kind of grown up around a bunch like Garrett Grice. He just captured his 4th. Todd Meneely, Brett Allgood, those are my coaches growing up. I've just kind of surrounded myself with those people so I don't really feel a lot of pressure but something I've always had a goal to do. But I really haven't thought too much about making a legacy but hopefully I can leave one. That'd be awesome."