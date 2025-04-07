Bernthal Booth steps down as Creighton volleyball head coach, Rosen takes over

OMAHA (KMTV) — Creighton volleyball will have a new head coach next season.

On Sunday, the university announced Kirsten Bernthal Booth is resigning to "pursue opportunities outside of coaching," per release.

“After 22 unforgettable years as the head coach of Creighton volleyball, I am stepping down with a heart full of gratitude,” Booth said via relea. “It has been the honor of a lifetime to coach so many remarkable women who have not only excelled on the court but have also inspired me with their determination, character, and heart. Watching them grow, achieve their goals, and become leaders in their own lives has been an immense privilege."

Brian Rosen, who served as an assistant coach for two seasons before being named associated head coach in 2024, will take over the head coach position.

"I'm absolutely thrilled to see Brian take over as the head coach of Creighton volleyball,” Booth said. “He's an exceptional coach, recruiter, and mentor who is deeply committed to the growth and success of our student-athletes, both on and off the court. With our outstanding staff staying in place, the program will continue to thrive and reach new heights. Brian has my full support, and I’m excited to watch the continued success of Creighton volleyball."

"“The opportunity to lead the Creighton volleyball program is a dream come true, and I would like to thank Fr. Hendrickson and Marcus Blossom for their trust in me to follow one of the greatest coaches of all-time,” Rosen said.

“Thank you does not do justice to what Coach Booth has meant to me and to my family ever since she gave us the opportunity to move to Omaha and join the Creighton community. I know how important this program and all the student-athletes, past and present, are to her, so this opportunity to build on her legacy and put our student-athletes first is not a role that I take lightly.

“There is simply no place like Creighton, and we cannot wait to be back in D.J. Sokol Arena this fall, playing in front of Bluejay Nation! Go Jays!"

Booth concludes her career at Creighton with a record of 502-192, including 11 straight Big East regular season titles and 10 conference tournament titles. She's also been named national Coach of the Year three times.

The Bluejays have gone to four Sweet Sixteens and two Elite Eights with her at the helm.