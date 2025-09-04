BIG RED NOW: Husker lineman Prochazka perseveres through multiple injuries

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — To say Teddy Prochazka knows how to bounce back from adversity would be an understatement. The Elkhorn South alum has had to battle through not one, not two, but three season-ending injuries in his time at NU.

"I have a lot of belief in myself and this staff here," Prochazka said.

As a true freshman in 2021, it was against Michigan. In 2022, it was against Georgia Southern. Then after playing 10 games in 2023, another knee injury in fall camp forced Prochazka to miss all of the 2024 season.

"We have all these brand new facilities, so I told my dad I was like, there's no other place in the country that I'd want to be hurt than here with this staff and with these resources that we have," Prochazka said. "So it never really crossed my mind that I couldn't get back."

This past Thursday against Cincinnati, Prochazka played in his first game in 644 days.

"It's been a long road to get back to where I am now," said Prochazka. "The recovery process is always still there right? I feel more sore after games, but I feel like being able to get through that game and attack it as much as I could, it was really just a great feeling."

And Saturday, it'll be his first home contest since the 2023 Black Friday game against Iowa.

"That's been a long time since I've played in front of those fans at home," Prochazka said. "So I'm just looking forward to it. I'm going to keep prepping for Akron this week and I'm just excited."

Saturday's home opener starts at 6:30 on BTN.

