BIG RED NOW: Huskers kick off fall camp

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Under warm, sunny conditions on Monday morning in Lincoln, the Nebraska football team kicked off fall camp as the Huskers prepare for the 2025 season.

Head coach Matt Rhule met the media following the workout.

"There's a lot of heat out there so I think the guys were prepared for it," said Rhule. "

🏈 A DYLAN DOZEN: 1⃣2⃣ passes from #Huskers QB Dylan Raiola to a variety of receivers as fall camp kicks off this morning for Nebraska! pic.twitter.com/dO3gVhJjgx — Adam Krueger (@AdamKruegerTV) July 28, 2025

Rhule also discussed the brand new grass practice fields.

"It's like being on Augusta," Rhule said.

Rhule also said this year coaches are not staying in the Selleck dorm during camp at the request of the players.

"As much as I love staying in a dorm, I was happy to oblige," said Rhule.

The head Husker also expanded on his comments he made last week about the defensive line being 'hell on wheels.'

"I always have confidence in our players," Rhule said. "The last thing our players need is to say they're not going to be good. I think the only thing that's going to limit them is their own brains."

Nebraska opens the season in Kansas City against Cincinnati on Thursday August 28th at 8 PM Central on ESPN.

