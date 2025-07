LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Follwing Thursday's Nebraska football practice, Huskers head coach Matt Rhule announced TE & LSU transfer Mac Markway will miss extended time after an ACL injury.

"Unfortunately, the ACL repair failed for him," Rhule said. "Heartbreaking news. He's an unbelievable human. I felt terrible for him."

The St. Louis native originally suffered the ACL injury last September.

The Huskers kick off the season on Thursday August 28 against Cincinnati in Kansas City.