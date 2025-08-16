BIG RED NOW: Huskers unveil black alternate uniform for USC game

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The Big Red is back in black at least for one game this season.

The Huskers will wear a black alternate uniform for their home game against USC on November 1.

On Friday, quarterback Dylan Raiola discussed the photo shoot in Seward that featured the alternate uniform.

"We basically dressed in the car and we went out there," Raiola said. "It was nighttime. The bugs were crazy and I was just getting eaten by bugs and we all were. But it was pretty cool. I've never been inside like a cornfield & to actually see the husk of a corn I asked if I could take one home but they said this is our this is one of our donors so don't touch it so I was like they got it so yeah."

Also late Friday afternoon, Nebraska landing to commit a 5 star defensive back Tory Pittman III out of Omaha Central. Pittman is ranked as the #1 junior safety in the country according to Rivals and 16th highest ranked recruit nationally in the 2027 class.