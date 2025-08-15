BIG RED NOW: Raiola named to Polynesian Player of the Year watch list

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola was named to the Polynesian Player of the Year watch list on Thursday.

The sophomore has impressed NU offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen with his talent & football IQ.

"His football knowledge is advanced," Holgorsen said. "And so we're putting a lot of things on him from going to the line of scrimmage & looking & seeing what's going on & getting us in the best play. And he can do that at a very high level. The leadership stuff, that's been awesome. The conditioning has been awesome. His rapport with people is awesome. The timing with the receivers is getting better but managing the offense & getting us into the right play is what I'm looking at."

Nebraska is now two weeks away from its season opener at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City against Cincinnati.

Kickoff against the Bearcats on Thursday August 28 is set for 8 PM on ESPN.