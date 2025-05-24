BIG RED RAINOUT: Nebraska-Oregon game postponed until Saturday morning

OMAHA (KMTV) — Despite state baseball being played at Werner Park Friday night, the Nebraska vs. Oregon game at Charles Schwab Field was postponed to Saturday morning at 9 AM because of rain in Omaha.

The winner will now play Penn State at 5 PM. Iowa will face UCLA in the other Big Ten Tournament semifinal.

Saturday, May 24

9 a.m. CT — No. 1 seed Oregon vs. No. 8 seed Nebraska (pool play)

1 p.m. CT — No. 2 seed UCLA vs. No. 3 seed Iowa (semifinal #1)

5 p.m. CT — Oregon-Nebraska winner vs. No. 9 seed Penn State (semifinal #2)

Sunday’s championship game is still slated for 2 p.m. CT.