Watch Now
Sports

Actions

BIG RED RAINOUT: Nebraska-Oregon game postponed until Saturday morning

charles schwab field rain
Courtesy: KMTV
charles schwab field rain
Posted
and last updated

OMAHA (KMTV) — Despite state baseball being played at Werner Park Friday night, the Nebraska vs. Oregon game at Charles Schwab Field was postponed to Saturday morning at 9 AM because of rain in Omaha.

The winner will now play Penn State at 5 PM. Iowa will face UCLA in the other Big Ten Tournament semifinal.

Saturday, May 24
9 a.m. CT — No. 1 seed Oregon vs. No. 8 seed Nebraska (pool play)
1 p.m. CT — No. 2 seed UCLA vs. No. 3 seed Iowa (semifinal #1)
5 p.m. CT — Oregon-Nebraska winner vs. No. 9 seed Penn State (semifinal #2)
Sunday’s championship game is still slated for 2 p.m. CT.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Mary From Your Neighborhood 960x720.jpg

More News In Your Neighborhood