BIG RED RAIOLA! Five-star QB Dylan Raiola commits to Nebraska

Courtesy: Dylan Raiola
Posted at 5:41 PM, Dec 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-18 18:48:55-05

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola announced late Monday afternoon that he is changing his commitment from Georgia to Nebraska.

Raiola is listed as one of the top ranked QB's in the country & according to some sights, he would be the Huskers' highest ranked recruit in program history. The 6'2", 230 pounder is ranked as the #1 quarterback in the 2024 class by Rivals, ESPN & 247 Sports. Rivals & 247 Sports rank Raiola as the #2 overall recruit nationally.

Dylan is the son of former NU offensive line legend Dominic Raiola & the nephew of NU O-line coach Donovan Raiola.

