BIG TEN CHAMPS! Nebraska baseball wins regular season conference title

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (KMTV) — The Nebraska baseball team beat Ohio State, 9-0, on Sunday to win the Big Ten regular season championship.

B1G champs 🏆@Husker_Baseball shuts out Ohio State, 9-0, to clinch the @B1Gbaseball crown. pic.twitter.com/oobr5jsExt — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) May 23, 2021

The Huskers' win, along with a Michigan loss, gave NU its first league title since 2017.

☑️ Win outright @B1Gbaseball crown

☑️ Celebrate with your players



Will Bolt and @Husker_Baseball will be celebrating all the way back to Lincoln. pic.twitter.com/uB8D0CETbB — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) May 23, 2021

The victory also guaranteed the Big Red an automatic trip to next month's NCAA Tournament.

The Huskers host Michigan to round out the regular season next weekend starting Friday at noon on BTN.