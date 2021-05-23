Watch
BIG TEN CHAMPS! Nebraska baseball wins regular season conference title

Posted at 3:37 PM, May 23, 2021
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (KMTV) — The Nebraska baseball team beat Ohio State, 9-0, on Sunday to win the Big Ten regular season championship.

The Huskers' win, along with a Michigan loss, gave NU its first league title since 2017.

The victory also guaranteed the Big Red an automatic trip to next month's NCAA Tournament.

The Huskers host Michigan to round out the regular season next weekend starting Friday at noon on BTN.

