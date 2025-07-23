BIG TEN FOOTBALL MEDIA DAYS: Confident Rhule ready for year three with Huskers

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska head football coach Matt Rhule & a handful of Husker players spoke with reporters on Tuesday at Big Ten Media Days in Las Vegas. Rhule felt confident the Huskers are continuing to trend in the right direction after leading NU to its first bowl game in season seasons last year.

"I've taken a lot of jobs, and when you walk into a job that hasn't been winning, everyone tells you what's wrong," Rhule said. "They usually say, Well, it's this guy, it's that guy, it's the last coach, it's this, it's that. Good organizations win because everyone owns the product. Like very rarely on a bad team when you take over a bad team, do you hear people say, you know what, I've got to do better.

The reason why I believe that we're about to make the jump that we're going to make is because each and every day, whether it's our administration, whether it's the people around us, no one is saying, it's this person's fault, it's that person's fault. Everyone is owning the product.

Yes, we have to win more. That's the deal, but we came into a program that we knew was going to take a little bit of time to fix. I think we're close to fixed."

NU opens its season Thursday August 28 in Kansas City against Cincinnati.

