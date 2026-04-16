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Big Ten Volleyball Tournament To Debut In 2026

The top 15 teams will compete at the Fishers Event Center this November for the first-ever Big Ten Volleyball Tournament Championship.
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OMAHA, Neb. — A Big Ten Volleyball Tournament is officially happening in 2026.

The Big Ten Conference announced plans Thursday to add an end-of-season volleyball tournament beginning with the 2026 season. The tournament will take place Nov. 20-25, 2026, at Fishers Event Center in Fishers, Indiana — home of Major League Volleyball's Indy Ignite.

"For the first time in its history, the Big Ten Conference will determine its volleyball champion with a postseason tournament featuring the best volleyball teams in the country. We look forward to bringing the nation's top talent together for an entire week of exhilarating competition culminating in the crowning of the inaugural Big Ten Volleyball Tournament Champion," Commissioner Tony Petitti said.

The top 15 teams in the regular-season standings will qualify for the tournament. The Big Ten regular-season schedule will decrease from 20 to 17 matches in a single, round-robin format to account for the tournament.

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