Blackshirts have noticed Husker offense's commitment to downhill running game

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Despite finishing 2nd in the Big Ten in rushing last year, the Huskers have made it no secret they're committed to improving the ground game this season.

The Blackshirts have gotten a front row look at that every day in fall camp and have noticed the change.

"I like what they're doing," said defensive coordinator Erik Chinander following Monday's practice. "They're doing a good job of running that ball downhill. The tight ends, the offensive line are physical up front. Those backs are running the ball really hard They've got some nice install pieces that they haven't had maybe previously that I really like. And I like how the passing game is kind of built off of those run actions. So I really like what they're doing right now."

"The biggest thing is the o-line's just been firing off the ball," said redshirt freshman linebacker Nick Henrich. "Guys are running routes hard. Backs are running really hard. So it's been real good competition between us and them."

NU opens the season at Illinois on August 28.