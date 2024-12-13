Watch Now
BLUEJAYS SOAR: Creighton volleyball beats two-time defending national champ Texas in regional semifinals

The Bluejays dropped the first set and went on to win the next three to advance to Sunday's regional final.
Caleb Christensen/Creighton Athletics
Creighton volleyball travels to Penn State for the regional rounds of the 2024 NCAA volleyball tournament
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — The Creighton volleyball team beat two-time defending national champion Texas 3-1 in the NCAA volleyball tournament Friday at Penn State.

This is the second time in program history the Jays have advanced to the Elite Eight; their first trip was in 2016.

Norah Sis tallied a double-double with 15 kills and 13 digs, while Ava Martin added 15 kills as well.

Kendra Wait dished out 47 assists and led the team with 17 digs.

The Jays dropped the first set 26-24 and went on to win the next three 25,19-25-21, 25-20.

CU has now won 25 games in a row.

Creighton will play the winner of Marquette vs. Penn State on Sunday at 7:30 p.m. in the regional final.

