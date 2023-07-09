Boeve wants baseball career to continue, awaiting MLB Draft

OMAHA (KMTV) — The possibility of being an MLB Draft pick has been at the back of Mike Boeve’s mind since summer 2021.

“I’d say the Northwoods League out in Duluth. That’s when you go up against a bunch of different guys from different teams and it was a very competitive league,” he said. “That’s kind of the first time I started seeing scouts, playing in front of scouts, and that’s when I realized that it could be a possibility.”

But it’s his time at UNO that allowed him to become the Mike Boeve we all know on the field.

A three-time All-Summit League first teamer, starting every game in college and notching a .360 batting average in three years.

“Honestly one of the main reasons why I ended up committing to Omaha out of high school… I knew that coaching staff really believed in me, really knew I could have a good chance to play right away,” Boeve said. “Day one ever since I feel like they instilled a ton of confidence in me and it’s just kind of been building off of that for those three years.”

Though he made memories on the field, it’s the off-field moments that Boeve said are the most special.

“The corny things like the bus rides, staying in hotels, hanging out with the guys, things like that is I think what makes sports great, and especially baseball because you have some long trips,” he said. “Obviously you have a lot of time on buses and there’s just so many guys. Just all the people I met in three years playing baseball there. It’s been a really cool opportunity.”

Boeve said he’s looking forward to watching the draft with his family, waiting to hear his name called.

“As long as I get an opportunity to play I’ll be happy at the end of the day,” he said. “My family grew up being St. Louis Cardinals fans but I think we’re ready to change the fandom however that works out.”