BOWLING IN THE BIG APPLE: Nebraska football to face Boston College in Pinstripe Bowl

NEW YORK CITY — The Nebraska football team will face Boston College in the Pinstripe Bowl in New York City on Saturday, Dec. 28 at 11 a.m.

This is the first time since 2016 the Huskers have become bowl-eligible.

“The University of Nebraska is proud to accept a bid to the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl,” NU Athletic Director Troy Dannen said in a press release. “Nebraska’s first-ever bowl victory occurred at the original Yankee Stadium in 1962, and we are excited to return to the postseason this year at one of America’s iconic sports venues. This bowl game will be a great opportunity for our players, staff and our fans.”

“Our team is looking forward to the opportunity to spend the bowl season in New York City and play in the Pinstripe Bowl,” Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule said in the release. “This is a great connection between two iconic brands in Nebraska football and Yankee Stadium, and it will be a memorable experience for our players. I have great respect for the Boston College program and the success Coach O’Brien has had in his first season.”

This will be the first bowl game for each team under their current head coaches.

Nebraska has never been to a Pinstripe Bowl before, while Boston College has been twice before (2017 and 2014).