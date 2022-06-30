Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Big Ten Conference officially adds USC & UCLA

Virus Outbreak Big Ten Football
Charlie Neibergall/AP
The Big Ten logo is seen on the field before an NCAA college football game between Iowa and Miami of Ohio, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Virus Outbreak Big Ten Football
Posted at 6:44 PM, Jun 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-30 20:23:29-04

OMAHA (KMTV) — The Big Ten Conference officially added USC & UCLA on Thursday evening.

The league will now have 16 schools with the Trojans & Bruins officially beginning competition in August of 2024.

Jon Wilner was the first to report the news.

The conference is expected to announce a new TV contract in the next month.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KMTV 3 News Now Live at 6

3 News Now at 6