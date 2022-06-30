Big Ten Conference officially adds USC & UCLA

OMAHA (KMTV) — The Big Ten Conference officially added USC & UCLA on Thursday evening.
The league will now have 16 schools with the Trojans & Bruins officially beginning competition in August of 2024.
OFFICIAL: USC will join the Big Ten Conference in 2024.— USC Trojans (@USC_Athletics) June 30, 2022
𝗕𝗜𝗚 news! UCLA is joining the Big Ten Conference at the start of the 2024-25 season! 👀— UCLA Athletics (@UCLAAthletics) June 30, 2022
Jon Wilner was the first to report the news.
Source: USC and UCLA are planning to leave for the Big Ten as early as 2024. Move *has not been finalized* at the highest levels of power.— Jon Wilner (@wilnerhotline) June 30, 2022
The conference is expected to announce a new TV contract in the next month.