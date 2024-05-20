BREAKING: Creighton baseball coach Servais done after 2025 season

OMAHA (KMTV) — Creighton baseball coach Ed Servais will serve one more year with the program before stepping down after the 2025 season. The following is a press release from CU athletics:

Creighton Baseball head coach Ed Servais will return to the dugout for his 22nd and final season with the Bluejays in 2025.

"Securing the future of a program I've spent over 27 years with was my priority," said Servais. "My career is coming to a close and this allows for our student-athletes to develop a relationship with the next head coach, while maintaining the culture and commitment we've worked so hard to create."

Servais became Creighton Baseball's 10th head coach prior to the 2004 season. The Bluejays' all-time wins leader, Servais has guided the Bluejays to 678 victories (678-404-1) as well as a winning percentage of 62.7 percent during his 21 seasons at the helm. Prior to becoming the head coach, Servais was an assistant coach for the Bluejays for six seasons (1998-2003). Throughout his 27 years at Creighton, Servais has directly impacted more than 400 student-athletes.

A six-time Conference Coach of the Year (four in the MVC and two in the BIG EAST), Servais has led Creighton to 15 seasons of 30+ wins and five trips to the NCAA Tournament. He led the Bluejays to a 35-17 record during the 2024 season, including a NCAA leading 28 wins in non-conference contests. His 120 BIG EAST wins lead the conference since Creighton joined the league prior to the 2014 campaign.

"Creighton has been my home for such a long time, I am so pleased to have had the ability to come to this decision hand-in-hand with our administration, specifically McCormick Endowed Athletic Director Marcus Blossom," added Servais.

A national search will begin immediately to name an associate head coach/coach-in-waiting who will be part of the 2025 staff, then take over as Creighton's head coach beginning in the summer of 2025.

"Coach Servais has set a standard of excellence both on and off the field within our program," said Blossom. "He's done it the right way. Not only has he led a winning program, but he's recruited, developed and helped graduate outstanding young men who are tremendous representatives of Creighton. It is important to me to celebrate Ed's outstanding years of service to Creighton, while also hiring a coach who can help us have a banner year in 2025 – one that will lead the next era of Bluejay Baseball."

