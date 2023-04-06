BREAKING: Creighton men's star guard Nembhard reportedly enters transfer portal

OMAHA (KMTV) — Creighton sophomore guard Ryan Nembhard has reportedly entered the transfer portal after two seasons at CU.

The Omaha World-Herald is reporting that Nembhard informed the Creighton coaching staff on Tuesday.

Can confirm @GoodmanHoops report that Creighton guard Ryan Nembhard is expected to enter the transfer portal.



Nembhard informed the staff of his decision on Tuesday. — Joel Lorenzi (@jxlorenzi) April 6, 2023

In the Jays' 2nd round of the NCAA Tournament this year, Nembhard scored a career-high 30 points in a win over Baylor.

Nembhard was named the BIG EAST Freshman of the Year in 2022 despite breaking his right wrist late in the season forcing him to miss the NCAA Tournament.

In his two seasons at CU, Nembhard averaged 11.8 points per game with 4.6 assists per contest.