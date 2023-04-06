Watch Now
BREAKING: Creighton men's star guard Nembhard reportedly enters transfer portal

John Bazemore/AP
Creighton guard Ryan Nembhard (2) runs into San Diego State forward Aguek Arop (33) in the first half of a Elite 8 college basketball game in the South Regional of the NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 26, 2023, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Posted at 1:56 PM, Apr 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-06 15:08:04-04

OMAHA (KMTV) — Creighton sophomore guard Ryan Nembhard has reportedly entered the transfer portal after two seasons at CU.

The Omaha World-Herald is reporting that Nembhard informed the Creighton coaching staff on Tuesday.

In the Jays' 2nd round of the NCAA Tournament this year, Nembhard scored a career-high 30 points in a win over Baylor.

Nembhard was named the BIG EAST Freshman of the Year in 2022 despite breaking his right wrist late in the season forcing him to miss the NCAA Tournament.

In his two seasons at CU, Nembhard averaged 11.8 points per game with 4.6 assists per contest.

