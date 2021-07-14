Watch
BREAKING: Former Huskers linebacker Trev Alberts named new Nebraska athletic director

DAVE WEAVER/AP
FILE - In this March 13, 2011, file photo, University of Nebraska at Omaha athletic director Trev Alberts speaks to the media during a news conference in Omaha, Neb. Trev Alberts has turned down an interview for the vacant athletic director's job at Nebraska. Alberts wrote in an email to the Omaha athletic department staff Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017, that the Nebraska search firm contacted him and that after "prayerful consideration" he let the firm know he would not be a candidate. The Nebraska job has been open since Shawn Eichorst was fired two weeks ago. (AP Photo/Dave Weaver, File)
Trev Alberts
Posted at 9:28 AM, Jul 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-14 10:39:40-04

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Former Huskers linebacker Trev Alberts has been named the new Nebraska athletic director.

Our partners at the Omaha World-Herald were the first to report the news.

A press conference is scheduled for 11 a.m. today.

Alberts has been the AD at UNO for the last 12 years.

Alberts was an All-American at NU & drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in 1994.

