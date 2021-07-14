BREAKING: Former Huskers linebacker Trev Alberts named new Nebraska athletic director

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Former Huskers linebacker Trev Alberts has been named the new Nebraska athletic director.

Join us in welcoming back one of our own to the Big Red Family:



Trev Alberts, Athletic Director.#GBR pic.twitter.com/jPoCtAAKJt — Nebraska Huskers (@Huskers) July 14, 2021

Our partners at the Omaha World-Herald were the first to report the news.

A press conference is scheduled for 11 a.m. today.

Alberts has been the AD at UNO for the last 12 years.

Alberts was an All-American at NU & drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in 1994.