BREAKING: Frost fires four offensive assistant coaches

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska head coach Scott Frost has fired four offensive assistant coaches on Monday.

Offensive coordinator/wide receivers Coach Matt Lubick, Offensive Line Coach/Run Game Coordinator Greg Austin, Running Backs Coach Ryan Held and Quarterbacks Coach Mario Verduzco are no longer with the program.

“I appreciate the work and sacrifices these men have made for the University of Nebraska and this football program and wish all of them well,” Frost said. “They are all men of outstanding character and good coaches, but as we strive for better consistency and execution, we needed fresh ideas and voices on our offensive staff.”

