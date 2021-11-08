BREAKING: Frost returning to Huskers in 2022

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska head football coach Scott Frost will return to the Huskers in 2022. Frost & NU athletic director Trev Alberts released statements on Monday afternoon.

Statement from Nebraska Vice Chancellor, Director of Athletics Trev Alberts:

“In my four months at Nebraska, I have closely observed our football team, and had several productive discussions with Coach Frost. Scott has laid out a clear plan and vision for the future of Nebraska Football and has agreed to a restructured contract. I am excited to continue to work together with Scott. We share a love of Nebraska and this football program and want nothing more than Nebraska Football to again compete for championships.

“We all recognize our record has not been what anyone wants it to be. I have been clear that I have been looking for incremental progress, and I have seen that in several key areas this season. Our team has continued to compete at a high level and the young men in our program have remained unified and shown great resiliency, which is an important reflection of the leadership of Coach Frost and his staff.”

Statement from Nebraska Head Coach Scott Frost:

“I appreciate the confidence Trev Alberts has shown in me to continue to lead this program. I love this state, this football program and am honored and humbled for the opportunity to serve as the head coach at my alma mater. Our immediate focus is on the two games ahead against Wisconsin and Iowa, and the opportunity in front of us to build momentum heading into the offseason and 2022. I understand we have not won at a high enough level, but I am confident our football program will continue to take steps forward.”

Take our Twitter poll: