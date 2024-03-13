BREAKING: Huskers athletic director Trev Alberts reportedly taking Texas A&M job

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts will take the same position at Texas A&M according to multiple reports on Wednesday morning.

SOURCE: Texas A&M is targeting Nebraska AD Trev Alberts to become the Aggies next athletic director, and he's expected to accept the job. The move was first reported by @BrentZwerneman. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) March 13, 2024

Alberts started at his alma mater in July 2021 replacing Bill Moos.

Prior to the Huskers, Alberts was the athletic director at UNO.