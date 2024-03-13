Watch Now
BREAKING: Huskers athletic director Trev Alberts reportedly taking Texas A&M job

Rebecca S. Gratz/AP
Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts chats with fans before the team plays against Michigan during an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
Posted at 9:30 AM, Mar 13, 2024
LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts will take the same position at Texas A&M according to multiple reports on Wednesday morning.

Alberts started at his alma mater in July 2021 replacing Bill Moos.

Prior to the Huskers, Alberts was the athletic director at UNO.

