BREAKING: Huskers quarterback Adrian Martinez leaving Nebraska, entering transfer portal

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Huskers quarterback Adrian Martinez is leaving the Nebraska football program & entering the transfer portal.
The junior announced his decision on Thursday morning.
"The University of Nebraska will always be a place I can call home," Martinez wrote in a tweet. "It has been an honor and a privilege to represent the N for 4 years."
December 2, 2021
Martinez underwent shoulder surgery last week forcing him to miss the regular-season finale against Iowa.
The Fresno, California native suffered the injury the week before at Wisconsin.
Martinez leaves NU as the program's career-leader in total offense (10,792 yards).
His other Husker records include (Courtesy: NU Media Relations):
» Career Completions (670)
» Career 300-Yard Total Offense Games (19)
» Career 400-Yard Total Offense Games (5)
» Career 250-Yard Passing Games (16)
» Season Total Offensive Yards Per Game (308.0 in 2021)
» Season Completion Percentage (71.5 in 2020)
» Season 400-Yard Total Offense Games (3 in 2018)
» Season 300-Yard Total Offense Games (7 in 2018)
» Game Completion Percentage [min. 20 att.] (90.0 at Iowa in 2020)
» Freshman Completions (224 in 2018)
» Freshman Completion Percentage (64.6% in 2018)
» Freshman Passing Yards (2,617 in 2018)
» Freshman Total Offensive Yards (3,246)
» Freshman Passing Touchdowns (17)
» Freshman Total Touchdowns (25)