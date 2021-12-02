BREAKING: Huskers quarterback Adrian Martinez leaving Nebraska, entering transfer portal

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Huskers quarterback Adrian Martinez is leaving the Nebraska football program & entering the transfer portal.

The junior announced his decision on Thursday morning.

"The University of Nebraska will always be a place I can call home," Martinez wrote in a tweet. "It has been an honor and a privilege to represent the N for 4 years."

Martinez underwent shoulder surgery last week forcing him to miss the regular-season finale against Iowa.

The Fresno, California native suffered the injury the week before at Wisconsin.

Martinez leaves NU as the program's career-leader in total offense (10,792 yards).

His other Husker records include (Courtesy: NU Media Relations):

» Career Completions (670)

» Career 300-Yard Total Offense Games (19)

» Career 400-Yard Total Offense Games (5)

» Career 250-Yard Passing Games (16)

» Season Total Offensive Yards Per Game (308.0 in 2021)

» Season Completion Percentage (71.5 in 2020)

» Season 400-Yard Total Offense Games (3 in 2018)

» Season 300-Yard Total Offense Games (7 in 2018)

» Game Completion Percentage [min. 20 att.] (90.0 at Iowa in 2020)

» Freshman Completions (224 in 2018)

» Freshman Completion Percentage (64.6% in 2018)

» Freshman Passing Yards (2,617 in 2018)

» Freshman Total Offensive Yards (3,246)

» Freshman Passing Touchdowns (17)

» Freshman Total Touchdowns (25)

