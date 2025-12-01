BREAKING: John Butler fired as Nebraska football's defensive coordinator

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — John Butler has been fired as Nebraska's defensive coordinator after just one season in that role for the Huskers.

Statement from Nebraska Head Football Coach Matt Rhule:

“I informed John Butler earlier today that he will not be retained as defensive coordinator effective immediately. We thank John for his contributions to our football program over the past two seasons and wish him the best moving forward in his coaching career. Phil Snow will serve as the interim defensive coordinator for our upcoming bowl game. We will work toward naming a new defensive coordinator for the 2026 season in the coming weeks.”

Nebraska has given up 77 points in its last two games against Penn State & Iowa. NU's rush defense ranked 97th nationally this season giving up nearly 173 yards per game on the ground. That was a dramatic drop from the Matt Rhule's first two seasons when the Huskers were ranked in the top ten in that category.

Nebraska's red zone defense was also ranked 135th out of 136th nationally allowing teams to score nearly 97% of the time.