BREAKING: Legendary Omaha boxer Terence "Bud" Crawford retiring

OMAHA (KMTV) — Legendary Omaha boxer Terence "Bud" Crawford announced his retirement from the sports late Tuesday afternoon.

The following announcement was sent out by Crawford's camp:

Three-time undisputed champion, five-division world title holder and the world’s best boxer, Terence “Bud” Crawford (Omaha, Neb.) announced his retirement from the sport of boxing today via a personal video featuring his incomparable journey and messages of appreciation for those who played a role in his career.

The first man ever to become undisputed in three different weight classes, Crawford’s historic reign ran from the lightweight division (135 lbs) all the way up to super middleweight (168 lbs).

Following a successful amateur career which began at just eight years old, Crawford entered the pro ranks on March 14, 2008 with a first round knockout victory, a fitting beginning for the hall of fame career that would follow. The pride of Omaha scratched and clawed for every opportunity throughout his 17 years as a pro, and his greatness became truly undeniable with every dominant performance and each obstacle he conquered.

He ended his career on a run of 20 straight world title fights over an 11-year period, beginning with his lightweight victory over Ricky Burns in Scotland in March of 2014. His world title run culminated in a legendary super middleweight win over Saul “Canelo” Alvarez on September 13 in front of a record-breaking, sold out crowd of 70,482 fans at Allegiant Stadium and over 41 million watching live on Netflix globally.

After traveling across the pond to win his first world championship, Crawford made two successful title defenses of his lightweight crown before moving up to super lightweight in 2015. He quickly took over the 140 pound division, stopping Thomas Dulorme in April of 2015 for his first world title in the new weight class. He would make five successful title defenses at 140 pounds before winning undisputed honors with an epic body shot knockout of Julius Indongo in front of a frenzied home state crowd in Lincoln, Neb., in August of 2017.

With one undisputed title on his resume, he set his sights on the welterweight division and wasted no time earning his first world title at 147 pounds. Crawford made his welterweight debut in June of 2018 against Jeff Horn fresh off his victory over Manny Pacquiao. Crawford staked his claim on the talent laden division with a ninth round stoppage victory over Horn and notched six more wins in the division to set up a long awaited super fight with fellow undefeated world champion Errol Spence. Crawford dominated Spence from the opening bell, sending him to the canvas twice before stopping him in the ninth round to become undisputed champion in his second weight division.

After fully conquering welterweight, he continued his rise up the weight classes to super welterweight where he won a world title in a fourth straight weight division with a unanimous decision victory over Israil Madrimov in August of 2024.

Yet world titles in four weight divisions and two undisputed championships were not enough for Crawford, he sought a fight with the biggest name in the sport who happened to fight two weight divisions higher - Saul “Canelo” Alvarez. While many thought that Alvarez would be too big and too strong, Crawford silenced his doubters one final time with a virtuoso performance in his final bout, a unanimous decision victory to secure his third undisputed crown and a piece of history.

Crawford’s life and career tell the ultimate story of defying the odds, disproving all the doubts and questions of others and the power of self belief at every turn. The story rings true for both Crawford and his career-long team with whom he shares an unbreakable bond. Head coach Brian “BoMac” McIntyre, Esau Dieguez, Red Spikes and Bernard Davis believed in their fighter as much as he believed in them and together they took an unimaginable journey from a gym in Omaha, Neb., to the top of the sports world.

His impact on the sport of boxing, his hometown of Omaha, and young people who have watched his inspirational story of success will last far beyond his last fight. Crawford will remain an active presence at his B&B Sports Academy [749w98kab.cc.rs6.net] in north Omaha and in the lives of young people in his hometown and beyond.