BREAKING: Matt Rhule agrees to contract extension with Huskers

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule has agreed to a contract extension with the Huskers.

From Nebraska Athletics

The University of Nebraska and Head Coach Matt Rhule have agreed to a two-year contract extension that extends Rhule’s agreement through the 2032 season. The restructured deal does not change Rhule’s base salary but does include salary escalators for College Football Playoff appearances.

“Coach Rhule has shown he is the right leader at the right time for Nebraska Football. We look forward to him and his family being in Lincoln for a long time,” Nebraska Director of Athletics Troy Dannen said. “Our program has seen significant progress under Matt’s leadership, and at this stage in the evolution of the program continuity and stability are critical. I welcome the opportunity to continue to partner with Matt and his staff to build a program that will make everyone associated with Nebraska Football proud. Go Big Red!”

“Matt Rhule has been building something special at Nebraska — a program rooted in toughness, accountability, and a culture of doing things the right way,” University of Nebraska President Dr. Jeffrey P. Gold said. “I’m grateful that his leadership will continue, and I’m confident the momentum he’s generating will carry our program — and the pride of Husker Nation — to even greater heights.”

Rhule is in his third season leading the Nebraska program. In 2024, Rhule guided Nebraska to its first winning season in eight years, and to the program’s first bowl victory since 2015. This season, Rhule has led the Huskers to a 6-2 start, the best eight-game record at Nebraska in nine seasons.

Academically, Rhule’s program has achieved at a high level. Following the 2025 spring semester, the cumulative grade-point average of the Nebraska football team was 3.304, the highest in the history of the program.

“The University of Nebraska, the city of Lincoln and the state of Nebraska are special. It is a place our family is proud to call home,” Rhule said. “We have outstanding leadership from Dr. Gold and Troy Dannen, and I appreciate the support and confidence they have shown in our staff. Our focus remains on building Nebraska Football into a perennial championship contender.”

Nebraska returns to the field on Saturday night when it hosts USC at 6:30 p.m. at Memorial Stadium.

According to ESPN's Pete Thamel reported that Rhule would owe NU $15 million now if he left for another job.

Sources: Nebraska coach Matt Rhule signed a two-year contract extension this morning, which will take him through the 2032 season. It includes a $15 million buyout this year that effectively eliminates him from any jobs in this coaching cycle. pic.twitter.com/k0oCne5SHH — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) October 30, 2025

There were reports Rhule might be a candidate for the Penn State job, where he went to school.

"Very rarely in this business, do you find a home," Rhule said Thursday on the Pat McAfee Show.

