Watch
Sports

Actions

BREAKING: Nebraska center Cam Jurgens leaving Huskers, declares for 2022 NFL Draft

items.[0].image.alt
Al Goldis/AP
Nebraska's Cam Jurgens plays during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
Cam Jurgens
Posted at 8:07 PM, Dec 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-14 21:16:27-05

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska center Cam Jurgens is leaving the Huskers and entering the 2022 NFL Draft.

Jurgens made the announcement Tuesday night on Twitter.

The Beatrice native originally came to NU as a tight end but moved to center after his first season with the Big Red.

Jurgens started the last 18 games in a row at center for Nebraska earning 3rd team All-Big Ten honors this season form league coaches.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Make-a-wish radiothon