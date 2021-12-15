BREAKING: Nebraska center Cam Jurgens leaving Huskers, declares for 2022 NFL Draft

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska center Cam Jurgens is leaving the Huskers and entering the 2022 NFL Draft.

Jurgens made the announcement Tuesday night on Twitter.

The Beatrice native originally came to NU as a tight end but moved to center after his first season with the Big Red.

Jurgens started the last 18 games in a row at center for Nebraska earning 3rd team All-Big Ten honors this season form league coaches.

