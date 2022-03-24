BREAKING: Nebraska football wide receiver Zavier Betts not currently with Huskers

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska football wide receiver Zavier Betts is not currently with the team according to Huskers head coach Scott Frost.

Frost wouldn't say if there was a chance Betts could return but would only say Betts is not with the team right now.

"Zavier's not a member of the team right now," Frost said following Thursday's practice.

When pressed for a reason, Frost declined to give one.

"He's just not a member of the team right now," said Frost.

When Frost was asked if he anticipated Betts would return, Frost again did not elaborate.

"Doesn't matter," Frost said. "Right now, he's not a member of the team."

Betts played in every game last season for NU catching 20 passes for 286 yards with one total touchdown.

The Bellevue West alum ranked 4th on the team in receptions and receiving yards in 2021.

Frost also wouldn't comment on the health status of tight end Thomas Fidone following Thursday's practice.

"I'm not going to comment yet until we know the extent and details of everything," Frost said. "So when the time's appropriate we will."

Fidone suffered a knee injury last year that kept him out the entire 2021 season.

